‘Cold-blooded’ police officer who raped teenage girl and Met colleague jailed

A former Metropolitan Police officer branded a “Jekyll and Hyde” character after raping a teenage girl and another serving police officer has been jailed.

Adam Provan, 44, had humiliated and repeatedly raped a fellow officer between 2003 and 2005, before going on to rape a GCSE student twice in 2010.

He had used a fake name to meet his victim for a blind date, and had pretended to be 22 years old.

All of the offences were carried out while he was a serving officer in the Met’s East Area Command Unit. His first victim claimed that police bosses had failed to deal with Provan after becoming aware of his behaviour and had failed to protect her.

He had initially been convicted of raping his 16-year-old victim following a retrial in 2018 and was jailed for nine years and sacked from the police force.

After serving just three years and three months of his sentence, he successfully appealed his conviction and the case was sent for a third trial.

At his new trial in May, six new counts of rape were added after his first victim came forward to report his offending. He was subsequently found guilty of eight counts of rape and has been jailed for 16 years with a further eight years on extended licence.

Two other women had made allegations but a rape case was not proceeded with and a sexual assault case ended in acquittal.

His history of predatory behaviour was laid bare during a two-day sentencing at Wood Green Crown Court, in which the prosecutor Anthony Metzer KC said Provan had abused his position to gain the trust of younger women.

Mr Metzer said Provan had “an extended history of allegations” of sexual misconduct, including “stalkerish” behaviour.

An examination of his mobile phone found 751 female contacts in his mobile phone, indiciating a “fascination bordering on the obsessive” with young women, Judge Noel Lucas KC said.

In 2016, his second victim came forward to say Provan raped her on a blind date when she was 16 in 2010.

Speaking in court from behind a screen, she said: “The day I met Adam Provan changed my life forever.

“No prison sentence will take away the harm Adam Provan has caused me. No amount of justice will make me forget the date from hell.

“Even though I tried my best to block it out I will never forget how scared I was when the assault took place, and 13 years later reliving my worst nightmare.”

She said it was “sickening” to be told Provan really was a police officer as he had claimed when they first met.

Giving evidence over three trials was “traumatic” and she felt “personally attacked”, she said.

The other victim, who is still a serving officer, said she “lived in constant fear” Provan would kill her and felt he saw himself as “untouchable”.

She added: “I feel guilty for people after me who came in contact with Adam, and if they suffered abuse, this has preyed on my mind.”

She told the court she feared he would kill her and accused the Met of failing to protect her and deal with him after she complained about stalking and harassment behaviour in 2005.

The court was told Provan was given words of warning but the victim did not wish to make a statement at the time and came forward to report the rapes in 2019.

Judge Noel Lucas KC told her the treatment she received from the Met was “abysmal”, adding: “I hope it never happens again. More than abysmal, it’s shocking.”

In 2005, another female police officer had reported receiving “nuisance” messages from Provan, but the complaint was not taken further and dealt with “informally”.

Sentencing Provan, for the multiple rapes on Tuesday, Judge Lucas KC said the “persistence and seriousness” of his offending was clear.

He said the particularly “troubling” aspect was that he was a police officer and “someone members of the public have an entitlement to feel was someone of the highest trustworthiness”.

The judge told Provan: “By your actions, you brought disgrace on the police force.”

He said he had displayed a “cold-blooded entitlement to sex” then immediately behaved as if everything was “completely normal”.