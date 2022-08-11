Aine Davis: Alleged fourth Isis ‘Beatle’ charged with terrorism offences
Aine Davis charged after being deported to the UK
A man alleged to have been part of the Isis terror cell known as the “Beatles” has been charged with terrorism offences.
Aine Davis was arrested on Wednesday evening at Luton Airport after being deported to England from Turkey.
The development comes after he spent seven and a half years in a Turkish prison for allegedly being part of the terrorist organisation.
The 38-year-old was taken to a police station in south London and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.
Speaking after his arrest, a spokesman for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division said: “Mr Davis, 38, has been charged with terrorism offences and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Davis are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the suspect was charged with offences contrary to sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
Davis left the UK in 2013 and was arrested two years later in Turkey. In 2017, he was convicted by a Turkish court of fighting for Isis, three years after his wife, Amal el-Wahabi, was jailed in the UK in 2014 for funding terrorism.
The “Beatles” terror cell received its nickname because of its four members’ British accents. They left the UK to fight in Syria and were responsible for the torture and beheading of western hostages, including British aid worker David Haines.
According to the US government, the terror cell beheaded more than 27 hostages. Davis has previously denied being a member of the group.
Its ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, who was also known as Jihadi John, died in a drone strike in 2015, while two other members, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, are in custody in the US.
Kotey, who is from London, was sentenced to life in prison in April after pleading guilty to the murder of US hostages in Syria. His co-defendant will be sentenced later this month for his role in Isis.
