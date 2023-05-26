For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who violently assaulted a pensioner after he thought she was trans has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Alex Bailey of Claragh, Ramelton, Co Donegal, was experiencing drug and alcohol “induced psychosis” when he carried out the attack on Marie MacGowan, 86, in Dublin last year.

The assailant was under the delusional belief that Ms MacGowan was actually a man dressed up as a woman and a predatory paedophile.

During the assault, which lasted more than 40 minutes, Bailey punched and kicked Ms MacGowan, dragged her along a path and put her head-first into a wheelie bin.

The attack on Ms MacGowan, who has early-onset dementia, only ended when three students on their way home intervened.

A judge said the victim’s quality of life and life expectancy had been affected by the assault and that she can no longer live independently.

Bailey’s defence lawyer said his client was experiencing induced psychosis due to his level of intoxication.

Ms MacGowan had been living in sheltered accommodation to be near her family.

She had been out having a meal with a friend in the Ranelagh area of Dublin when she went home to go to bed on 31 August 2022.

Ms MacGowan woke up some time later and decided to go to the shops, not realising it was 1am.

She went towards her home but walked slightly too far and encountered Bailey outside an ice cream shop.

CCTV footage shows Bailey remained with Ms MacGowan for around an hour, during which time he sporadically assaulted her.

Baily knocked her to the ground and punched and kicked her as she tried to escape.

Three students walking on the opposite side of the road noticed the woman sitting on the side of the road and went to help her.

Ms MacGowan told them Bailey had assaulted her and stolen her purse.

Bailey, still at the scene, told the students to stay away from Ms MacGowan because she was “dangerous” before walking away.

Ms McGowan was treated in hospital for a fractured nose and blood loss.

Her son Jack told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that she has suffered ongoing problems as a result of the attack and spent four months in a rehabilitation facility.

She now lives in a nursing home.

Judge Orla Crowe sentenced Bailey to three years in prison but suspended the final six months to incentivise his rehabilitation from his addiction issues.