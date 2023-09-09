Police arrest escaped terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife in Chiswick

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been arrested in Chiswick, west London, and is in police custody, says the Metropolitan Police.

The force said officers apprehended the 21-year-old just before 11am today in the Chiswick area, and he is currently in police custody.

Officers had been searching the district earlier today after confirmed sightings in the area - stopping and checking cars, inspecting car boots and asking residents for their IDs.

Armed officers and police dogs were in the area while a police boat could be seen on the River Thames close to the roads.

Daniel Abed Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday (6 September) and has been the subject of a national manhunt since, with police offering a £20,000 reward for information.

Police have arrested Daniel Khalife (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

In a short statement made after the arrest, the Met Police said: “We would like to thank the public and media for their support throughout our investigation to locate Khalife and we will provide a further update on his arrest in due course.’’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is “very pleased’’ terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been arrested, as he praised efforts by the police and the public in finding him.

Helicopters scoured Richmond Park as search for missing terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife. (Flightradar24)

Speaking to broadcasters at the G20 summit venue in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said: “I’m very pleased with the news and my thanks to the police officers for their fantastic work over the past couple of days, but also to the public who came forward with an enormous number of leads to help the police in their inquiries.

Rishi Sunak 'pleased' with escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife arrest (Sky News)

“It’s good news that we captured the person concerned. As people already know, the Justice Secretary has initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of his escape and that work will continue.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“And this is obviously very welcome news. And again, my thanks to the police but also to the public for their help.”

Home Office minister Chris Philp congratulated the police for their “rapid and effective’’ work to apprehend the fugitive terror suspect.

The policing minister wrote on social media: “Great work by the Met Police. Well done for a rapid and effective piece of work to catch this fugitive.

“An example of policing at its best. Congratulations to all Officers involved in this operation.”

The Met released a statement at 9:20 am this morning identifying Khalife as wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt and dark-coloured bottoms, and was carrying a small bag or case.

HMP Wandsworth in London, which terror suspect Daniel Abed escaped from clinging on to a delivery lorry (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The day of his arrest marks the fourth day of a manhunt to find Daniel Khalife, who was awaiting trial at HMP Wandsworth after being accused of leaving fake bombs at a military base.

Khalife escaped HMP Wandsworth at 7:32am on Wednesday 6 September after strapping himself to a food delivery van.

He was declared missing twenty minutes later and the Bidfood van was stopped by police, but Khalife had already escaped.

Police released images of the chef’s outfit he would have been wearing when he escaped. (Metropolitan Police)

Intelligence sources have told The Independent it is “almost certain” that he had “inside help”.

Police commissioner Mark Rowley said the escape was “clearly pre-planned” – pointing to “the fact he could strap himself onto the bottom of the wagon”, referring to the delivery van Khalife used to flee.

The chief inspector of prisons toldThe Independent about the chaos inside overcrowded Wandsworth jail where inmates tell staff the rules.

Concerns have been aired over the Prison Service in the wake of Daniel Khalife’s escape from HMP Wandsworth (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Writing exclusively for The Independent, Charlie Taylor described “small, dark and cramped” cells plagued with damp and vermin, where inmates are routinely locked up for 22 hours a day with little access to education or training to break the cycle of offending.

Mr Taylor said the single biggest problem that faces Wandsworth is a lack of staff, with shortages in every area. He added that many staff were only recently out of school and so inexperienced that prisoners frequently have to tell new workers what they are supposed to do.