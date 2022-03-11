A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death outside an Asda supermarket, West Mercia Police said.

Ian Kirwan, 53, has been heading to the shops to buy some groceries in Redditch when he “bumped” into a group of teenagers, The Sun reported.

A supermarket worker told the paper: “It was apparently a complete accident. He just bumped into them by mistake.

“They just rounded upon him and he fell to the ground. About 10 lads then ran off through the car park. People came over to try and help him but he was bleeding badly.”

They added: “I just can’t make sense of it. He was just popping in to do some shopping and he lost his life. It is tragic.”

Ian Kirwan was described as ‘gentle and caring’ by family members (SWNS)

A family friend said that Mr Kirwan had gone to get some things from B&Q, next to Asda, when he was targeted on 8 March.

West Mercia Police said that eleven people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Three youths, including the 14-year-old charged with murder, remain in custody.

One has been released on bail, and seven others have been released with no further action.

One family member said: “Ian was the most fantastic, wonderful guy. He was caring, considerate - he would go out of his way for anyone.

“His life has been lost due to some idiots with a knife. If anything good comes from this, it is young people putting down their knives... There needs to be an amnesty on knives.”

In the aftermath of the incident, many of those who knew Mr Kirwan took to social media to pay tribute to him.

Lynda Lenman-Hobbs wrote: “I remember Ian fondly from school and the latter years on social media. He was a fantastic guy, would do anything for anyone.

“Ian also was full of life and positivity and got me through a tough time a few years ago with his positive affirmations. A true gentleman, my thoughts to his family.”

The 14-year-old boy will appear in Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on 11 March.