Ashley Dale: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of Liverpool woman Ashley Dale.

Merseyside Police said a 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from St Helens, have been taken into custody for questioning.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from St Helens, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“Both were taken into custody for questioning and have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

A total of 11 arrests have now been made and all remain on conditional bail or under investigation.

Ms Dale, an environmental officer for Knowsley Counci, was killed on 21 August after suffering a gun shot wound at her home on Leinster Road in the Old Swan area of the city.

Police believe she was not the intended target of the shooting.

Her killing was one of three fatal shootings in Liverpool within the space of a week.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed in her home in Dovecot on 22 August and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle on 16 August.

Opening the inquest into Ms Dale’s death last month, a senior coroner for Liverpool said police were called to the scene by a concerned member of the public after seeing a woman lying on her back on the floor in the backyard of a home on Leinster Road.

Andre Rebello said officers found Ms Dale unresponsive, her mobile phone on the floor nearby and several bullet casings, consistent with a firearms discharge of multiple rounds.

Ashley Dale was killed in the Old Swan area of Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA) (Supplied)

Neighbours reported hearing loud bangs and the wheels of a vehicle “screeching” away from the area, the inquest heard.

Merseyside Police added that anyone with information about the shooting should contact them.

“If you haven’t already come forward, please submit any information you have directly with our investigation team through our online portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

“This will make sure that your information is received and acted on as quickly as possible by detectives.”

Anyone with information can contact mipp.police.uk, on Twitter at @MerPolCC or call 101.

Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.