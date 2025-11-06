Six arrested during pro-Palestine protest outside Aston Villa-Maccabi Tel Aviv match

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

At least six people were arrested as a series of verbal clashes broke out during a pro-Palestine protest outside Aston Villa’s controversial Europa League match against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Villa Park ahead of Thursday night’s tie, which took place without visiting fans after Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group raised public safety concerns.

The demonstrators, including members of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, gathered outside the stadium’s Trinity Road Stand, with a stage set up for speakers to lead chants against the IDF and in support of Palestinians.

They demanded Israel’s domestic football teams be excluded from UEFA competitions.

But despite calls for a peaceful protest, just before the game started at 8pm there were several skirmishes between people outside the stadium and those taking part in the demonstration.

open image in gallery Police officers detain a protester outside the stadium during the match ( REUTERS/Hannah Mckay )

With more than 700 officers on duty as part of the major operation, West Midlands Police quickly intervened in each face-off, moving groups of people along and pushing the protesters away from stadium entrances.

The atmosphere calmed after the game started, but at half-time, with Villa fans coming out into the concourse, some confronted the protesters through the metal fence, with at least two objects seen thrown back.

Police again quickly moved the groups apart, before later ensuring supporters and remaining demonstrators, who decided to stay after the protest was called to an end at 8.30pm, were separated.

The force said a 21-year-old man was arrested for failing to comply with an order to remove a face mask, while a 17-year-old boy was arrested for failing to comply with a dispersal order.

Three other people were arrested for racially aggravated public order offences, and another person was arrested for breach of the peace.

open image in gallery Police officers and protesters outside the stadium before the match ( Hannah Mckay/REUTERS )

Protest steward Naveed Sadiq said: “It’s unfortunate there were some skirmishes, but when you have a protest of this size, and so many people attending the game, I’m afraid you get the minority and these things happens.

“Overall, I’m pleased with how the protest has gone. I feel like we got our show of support for Palestine across tonight, while pushing our point that Maccabi Tel Aviv should not be in this competition, given what’s happened in Gaza.”

Abbas Ali, of the West Midlands Palestine Solidarity group, said: “The game should have been cancelled to begin with, and then there would not have been this situation. You have seen here the strength of feeling against it here locally tonight.”

Many people attending the protest waved Palestine flags and brandished placards, some saying “stop arming Israel” and “stop starving Gaza”.

open image in gallery ( Alex Ross / The Independent )

Among those speaking was Perry Barr independent MP Ayoub Khan, who claimed Israeli teams should face a similar ban in European competitions to the one handed down by Uefa to Russian clubs following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“When you see the images of children being massacred, when you understand that more than 800 athletes have been killed in Gaza… then you will understand the moral argument,” he told protesters.

Five flatbed vehicles were driven past the ground prior to kick-off, carrying electronic billboards showing messages opposing antisemitism.

One of the messages, beside a Star of David, read “Ban hatred not fans”, while another carried a quote from Thierry Henry saying football is not about goals but about bringing people together.

Around 40 protesters, one carrying an Israeli flag, and others carrying posters saying “Keep antisemitism out of football”, gathered on a basketball court on Witton Lane, close to the Doug Ellis Stand, to hear various speakers oppose the ban on Maccabi fans.

One Villa supporter, Adam Selway, said while he was not making any political statement, he felt sympathy with fans unable to attend and simply wanted to watch a football match.

“It’s not about politics, it’s about football,” he said. “It’s not the Villa fans that don’t want anyone here – the Villa fans want the away fans here.”

Maccabi announced it would decline any away tickets for the match after the government said it was “working around the clock” to ensure fans from both sides could attend.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer had called for the ban on away fans to be overturned, saying it was “the wrong decision”.