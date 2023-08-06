Jump to content

Baby boy seriously injured after fall from second-storey window

Police are looking to speak to several people who stopped to help the boy after the fall

Holly Bancroft
Sunday 06 August 2023 16:34
Shocking witness footage shows moments after truck crashes into shop

A baby has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a second-storey window of a property.

The one-year-old boy fell from the window on Heap Street, Burnley, Lancashire, at about 10.30am on Sunday.

Police and paramedics attended and the baby was taken to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital via air ambulance, for treatment for serious injuries, Burnley Police said.

The force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and has appealed to find several people who stopped to help the boy after the fall.

The one-year-old boy was found on Heap Street, Burnley

(Google Maps)

DI Mark Saunders said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family at this distressing time.

“We know following the incident, there were people who thankfully stopped to help.

“We’re really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened.”

More to follow..

