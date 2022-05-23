Health worker arrested on suspicion of poisoning infant who died at hospital

A health worker has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning an infant who died at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The 27-year-old suspect has been suspended by the trust.

West Midlands Police said it arrested the woman in connection with the death of an infant.

“The child sadly passed away on Thursday at hospital,” the force said.

“The woman was arrested on Thursday evening at a property in the West Midlands area on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life.”

Police said on Monday the suspect had been released while the investigation continues and the results of forensic tests are examined.

The infant died at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, according to the trust in charge.

Police were then asked to investigate what had happened in line with safeguarding policies, a spokesperson for Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital trust said.

“The staff member involved has been suspended by the trust after following the national process on the sudden unexpected death of a child,” the spokesperson said.

“We are supporting the infant’s family at this distressing time and ask that privacy is respected during this process.”

West Midlands Police said the family of the infact were being supported by officers.

More follows...