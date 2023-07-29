Boy, 14, released on bail after girl, 7, killed in motorcycle hit-and-run

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested after a seven-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run in the West Midlands has been released on bail “with strict conditions”.

The boy was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after Katniss Seleznev was killed when a motorcycle ploughed into her in Walsall just after 7pm on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

Officers said they have found two abandoned motorbikes, which will now be forensically examined.

Katniss Seleznev was killed when a motorcycle ploughed into her in Walsall (Tsvetelina Selezneva )

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our work to establish the facts around this tragic incident is continuing.”

The schoolgirl is believed to have been playing on her scooter close to her home in Blakenall when she was struck.

Her distraught father begged her to open her eyes as she lay dying, her mother Tsvetelina Selezneva said.

She was airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with critical injuries but died later on Thursday evening.

Flowers, balloons and teddy bears have been left at the site of the crash (PA)

Ms Selezneva paid tribute to her daughter on Facebook: “God took her away too young and fragile.

“I don’t have strength and I don’t want to say goodbye to you, my star. How to let you go, my heart is bleeding, my soul is aching.

“Who will take care of you now up there my angel! I’m powerless, words are not enough, no consolation!

“Every day she told me ‘I love you mom, you are the best mother and the most beautiful because you take care of me and do everything to make me happy’.”

Wellwishers left dozens of bunches of flowers and stuffed toys at the scene of the crash on Friday to pay tribute to the girl, one reading: “I will remember your beautiful soul forever. Thinking and praying for your family.”

DS Hughes said: “At this awful time our thoughts remain with the family of Katniss, who are being supported and have asked to be left to grieve in private.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to all those people who have already come to us with information, it is truly appreciated.

“We would ask again that anyone who was at the scene does still come forward, as what they know may be valuable to our ongoing investigation.”