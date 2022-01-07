Footballer Benjamin Mendy freed on bail by judge
The Manchester City player, 27, has been in custody for 134 days since he was arrested and charged with sex offences on August 26.
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy 27, accused of a series of serious sex offences against young women, has been freed on bail.
Mendy, 27, has been in custody for 134 days since he was arrested and charged with sex offences on August 26.
The footballer, held at HMP Altcourse Liverpool before recently being transferred to HMP Manchester was granted bail by Judge Patrick Thompson at a private hearing at Chester Crown Court with press excluded from the courtroom.
Mendy had been due to go on trial this month, but the trial has now been put back to June at the earliest.
He has been bailed until January 24, until a further pre-trial hearing.
Mendy is accused of eight offences against five different women including seven counts of rape relating to four women and one count of sexual assault.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.