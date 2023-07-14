For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Footballer Benjamin Mendy has been acquitted of rape charges against him following a re-trial.

The former Manchester City player, 28, had denied carrying out the sex attacks on two women at his mansion in Cheshire.

Upon hearing the verdicts, he broke down in tears in the dock and was seen with his head on his knees.

The French international had been accused of attempting to rape a 29-year-old woman who had stayed overnight at his property in October 2018.

In the morning, the woman claimed that he had appeared in her bedroom “aroused” and had tried to rape her before she was able to struggle free.

The second woman alleged that she had been raped by the professional footballer after meeting him with friends on a night out in Alderley Edge.

The group returned to his home, where she claimed he took her phone and led her to a locked bathroom, before forcing her to strip.

Afterwards, she accused him of raping her on the bed, despite her protests.

More to follow