Man arrested over Birmingham Gay Village attack as police seek two others

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an attack against two gay men in Birmingham.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said the man handed himself in on Saturday shortly after the force released the details of three suspects they were looking for in connection with the assault, which took place in Birmingham’s Gay Village.

The two victims, who wished to identify themselves only as Rob and Patrick, both in their thirties, were outside the Missing Bar, in Bromsgrove Street, on 15 August, when they were shouted at and then attacked with bottles.

Police said that the abuse came from a group of four men who were in a black SUV and who later got out of the car and assaulted the victims.

Patrick was knocked unconscious during the assault, while Rob, his partner, suffered from several deep cuts.

Sergeant Marc Petford, who earlier called the attack both shocking and outrageous, said: “We’ve had a good response to our appeal and I’m grateful for people sharing it far and wide. This was a brutal attack and we need to find the people responsible.

“One man has been arrested following our appeal and I would encourage the other two to follow suit and also come and speak to us.”

Rob and Patrick, who come from Bicester in Oxfordshire, had been at a friend’s housewarming party when they decided to go out for a dance in the village, according to a BBC report.

Rob said that as they left Missing Bar, he made a joke towards a group of men who shouted homophobic slurs back at him.

Patrick’s phone was then snatched from him by the men as he tried to film the incident, meanwhile one of their female friends sustained a foot injury as she was dragged along by the SUV, whilst trying to get the phone back.

The couple needed treatment in Birmingham City Hospital for their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 552 of 15 August, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.