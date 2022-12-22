For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died and two more people have been seriously injured after reports of a stabbing in Birmingham in the early hours of Thursday morning.

West Midlands Police closed off an area of Soho Road in Handsworth after being called to the scene at around 3.20am on Thursday.

One man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

The force said in a statement: “We’ve arrested a man after one person was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in Handsworth this morning.

“One person was found in Soho Road with critical injuries at around 3.20am. They were taken to hospital where they sadly later died.

“We’re in the process of informing their next of kin and we’ll be doing all we can to support them at this devastating time.

One man is in critical condition and 2 more people have been seriously injured (Birmingham Live/Facebook ) (Birmingham Live/Facebook )

“Two others also been taken to hospital to be treated for stab injuries.”

Police are also working to find out if anyone else has been injured in the attacks and anyone with information is being urged to come forwards.

They continued in a statement: “We’re working to establish if anyone else was injured, and if so we’d urge them to contact us.

“A 24-year-old man has been detained and is currently in police custody. He will be questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

“Part of Soho Road has been cordoned off while enquiries continue. Anyone with information can contact us via log 347 of 22 December.

“We’ll look to provide further updates in due course.”

Soho Road will remain closed this morning as police officers try to establish what happened.

Commuters and transport companies are advised to make alternative arrangements if they would usually travel via that road.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Merit (Medical Emergency Response Incident Team) trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition and gave advanced life support before conveying him to hospital.

“Two further patients, a man and a woman, were given treatment by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being conveyed to hospital for further care.”

Local buses that usual go through the cordoned off area are on diversion, including the 11C and 74.

Workers are being told they cannot go to the shops and businesses in the area around where the attack happened and instead they should go home.

Birmingham Live, which has a reporter at the scene of the attacks, said “around 100 businesses” have likely been affected by the stabbings.

This is an estimate, but the cordon stretches for over half a mile and there are a lot of business and shops inside it.

A member of the public at the scene on Soho Road, Michelle Needlem, told Birmingham Live: “I just hope the victims are okay. It sounds awful. We have too many stabbings in this city. What are people thinking?”

Another member of the public, Mohammad, told Birmingham Live that Soho Road gets cordoned off for incidents “around 20 times a year”, adding that he is “so used to seeing this”.