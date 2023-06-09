Pupils injured in serious late-night assault at £40,000-a-year private school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three people, including two pupils, have been injured in a serious assault at a private school in Devon.

Police were called at around 1am on Friday 9 June to a building on the site of Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon following reports of a serious assault.

Three people, including two pupils, had been assaulted and suffered multiple serious injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

A 16-year-old boy from Tiverton has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody. It is not clear if the child is a pupil at the school.

Headteacher Bart Wielenga described the attack as an ‘isolated incident’.

In a letter to parents and guardians he said there would be a police presence the area for ‘some time’.

He said the school is working closely with the police and urged parents not to speculate or post on social media. He added that he will address the pupils and support will be provided for those affected.

Supt Antony Hart, Local Policing Commander said: “This is a very traumatic incident for those involved and the wider school community and we will continue to work closely with the school, providing support to those involved.

“At this time it is understood that all parties involved are linked to the school. I am keen to reassure the community that there is no wider risk, and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“Throughout the day we will continue with searches and enquiries in the vicinity of the school while we are in the early stage of our investigation.”

Blundell’s School has fees of £41,325 a school year for a boarder.

The independent school, which describes itself as “the school of choice in Devon” on its website, accepts pupils from ages three to 18.

Founded in 1604, the school offers full, weekly and flexible boarding for pupils aged 11 to 18 - who can also attend as day pupils.

It also includes a prepartory school as well as a nursery and pre-prep facilities for children aged three to 11.