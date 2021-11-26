A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod in Plymouth.

Cody Ackland, from the Southway area of the city, is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Police said the family of Ms McLeod, 18, have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Donna McLeod, the victim’s mother, last night thanked the community of Leigham for doing everything they could to help bring her daughter home.

Hundreds of people attended the vigil to lay candles and flowers in tribute to the teenager.

Ms McLeod went missing after leaving her home in Leigham at about 6pm on Saturday to catch a bus into town.

Her friends, who she had been due to meet up with, raised the alarm after she failed to arrive.

After a three-day search, a body believed to be Ms McLeod’s was found near Bovisand, South Hams – less than a 30-minute drive from where she vanished.