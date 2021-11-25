Police have been given more time to question a 24-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod as a second suspect has been released.

Ms McLeod, 18, went missing after leaving her home in Leigham, Plymouth, at about 6pm on Saturday to catch a bus into town.

Her friends, who she had been due to meet up with, raised the alarm after she failed to arrive.

After a three-day search, a body believed to be the teenager’s was found on Tuesday near Bovisand, South Hams – less than a 30-minute drive from where she vanished.

One line of inquiry police are thought to be looking into is whether Ms McLeod was taken by a stranger as she waited at a bus stop on Sheepstor Road near her home.

Police on Thursday confirmed a 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday had been released from police custody with no further action.

A 24-year-old man remains in police custody on suspicion of murder under a warrant of further detention.

Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper is expected to give an update on the case later on Thursday.

Police stand by a cordon on the road leading to the Bovisand cafe and car park in Devon (Getty Images)

A candlelit vigil has also been planned for the teenager at 6pm on Thursday near the bus stop where she is last believed to have been seen.

Police officers in white forensic suits could be seen carrying out fingertip searches on grassy banks around a bus stop and pedestrian underpass where Ms McLeod was last spotted almost five days ago.

People continued to arrive throughout the morning to lay floral tributes for the teenager on a grass verge opposite the bus stop.

A friend who would meet up with Bobbi-Anne outside of school said she still held out hope for the teenager even after she learned police had discovered a body.

“I was like ‘it could still not be her’,” she said through tears. “I still just don’t believe it. It just doesn’t feel real; I just feel like we are going to wake up.”

A woman walking her dog said she had taken a different route to visit the floral tributes left for Ms McLeod to pay her respects.

“It’s knocked me for six,” said the woman, who has lived in the city for almost 60 years, 17 of those in Leigham. “You don’t expect this in Plymouth. I can’t stop crying every time I think of what she’s gone through and her family.”