Mystery attacker climbed through window and poured boiling water on sleeping man
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following assault in Maltby, Rotherham
An intruder climbed through the window of a man’s house and poured boiling water over him as he slept.
South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following the assault in Maltby, Rotherham, early on Friday, 2 September.
The suspect, who police say is unknown to the occupant, broke into an address in Gaitskell Close at around 2.45am.
The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious burns. His injuries were not life-threatening and he was later released.
It was unclear whether anyone else was in the house when the assailant entered the home.
Officers are appealing to anyone in the local area who might have information or video footage that could help them with their enquiries.
Residents with information are asked to contact police via its live chat, online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 96 of 2 September 2022.
Alternatively, people can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
