For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found on a clifftop in Boscombe.

Dorset Police said the victim has been identified as a 49-year-old man from Bournemouth. His family has been informed.

A woman, 38, and a 48-year-old man, both from Bournemouth, have been arrested, a week after the remains were discovered by a member of the public near the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive.

Detective inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This remains a very complex investigation and we have worked tirelessly since the initial discovery and report to progress our enquiries.

“Foremost, our thoughts are with the victim’s family. We will continue to do all we can to establish the circumstances of the death.

“Now that we have been able to identify the victim following scientific analysis, I am in a position to be more specific about my appeal.”

He said police wanted to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity around the Manor Steps Zig Zag between July 31 and August 26, asking for any information or images to be uploaded to the major incident public portal.

“A number of cordons have been put in place across the Boscombe area and I would like to thank the public for their assistance while officers conduct their detailed enquiries,” he said.

“Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

The wider cordon around the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag has been removed.