Woman injured in beach attack said friend Amie Gray ‘saved her life’, court told

A woman who was seriously injured in the same attack that killed physical trainer Amie Gray on Bournemouth beach told police that her friend had “saved her life”, a court has heard.

Nasen Saadi, 20, from Croydon, south London, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court charged with the murder of Ms Gray, 34, at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff Promenade, on May 24, and the attempted murder of Leanne Miles at the same location.

The court heard that access for paramedic first responders to the promenade was initially blocked until police used bolt cutters to open a locked gate.

Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, said that when paramedics arrived, Ms Gray was “unconscious, unresponsive, not breathing and cold to the touch, there were concerns she was already dead”.

She said attempts were made to save her life including CPR but she was pronounced dead at 12.24am.

Ms Jones said that after police informed Ms Miles, 39, that Ms Gray had died, she responded “that Amie Gray had saved her life”.

Home Office pathologist Dr Basil Purdue has told the trial that Ms Gray died as a result of 10 knife wounds while Ms Miles suffered 20 knife injuries.

The prosecutor said that after Saadi was arrested on May 28, police searched his bedroom at the home of his aunt where he was living and found five knives which included a machete and an ornamental knife.

Officers also seized a blue Trespass rucksack which contained white latex gloves, two of which were inside out, a black balaclava, a torch, used wet wipes, a packet of tissues and two packets of chillies.

A further knife was later recovered which had been hidden in a wall cavity in the room.

Police also seized two knives and an axe from the home of the defendant’s parents which his father had “previously taken and hidden” from Saadi, Ms Jones said.

She added that Saadi had bought six knives from websites between February and April 2024.

The court has heard that the defendant has pleaded guilty to failing to provide his mobile phone code to police.

Ms Jones said analysis of mobile phone usage showed that Saadi’s phone had not connected to a cell phone tower at the time of the offences but it also had not triggered any cell sites outside Bournemouth between 2pm on May 24 and 2am the following day.

The defendant denies the charges and the trial continues.