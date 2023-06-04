Murder probe launched after elderly woman found dead in Bournemouth

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after an elderly woman was found dead at a property in Bournemouth.

Officers were called to Wick Lane, in the Southbourne area, at around 7pm on Saturday afternoon and after reports of concern for the welfare of a woman at the address.

An ambulance was dispatched but the pensioner, in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 80s from Bournemouth, who is known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

The victim’s family has been told and officers from Dorset Police are providing support.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who has sadly died.

“We have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am keen to hear from anyone locally who may have information that may assist our enquiries.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers can be approached by any member of the public with information or concerns.”