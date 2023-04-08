Jump to content

Boy, 12, appears in court accused of murdering grandmother who was hit by car

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared Sheffield Youth Court accused of killing Marcia Grant.

Dave Higgens
Saturday 08 April 2023 12:03
Marcia Grant died after she was hit by a car in the Greenhill area of Sheffield (South Yorkshire Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A 12-year-old boy has been remanded into secure accommodation after appearing in court accused of murdering a 60-year-old “pillar of her community” who was hit by a car.

Marcia Grant was fatally injured on Wednesday evening in the Greenhill area of Sheffield.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday charged with murdering the grandmother and possessing a bladed article.

Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.

Marcia Grant's family

He stood in the glass-fronted dock flanked by two security officers during the 30-minute hearing, speaking to confirm his identity and smiling occasionally.

The youngster, who was wearing a dark blue jumper over an open-necked light blue shirt and blue trousers, was ordered to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 11.

