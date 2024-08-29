Man accused of murdering family in house fire ‘is in a coma and may not recover’

Support truly

A man arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene of a house fire that killed a mother and her three children is “in a coma” and “may not recover”, a court heard.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle died following the blaze at their home in Westbury Road, Bradford, in the early hours of August 21.

On Thursday Mohammed Shabir, 44, of Alice Street, Keighley, and Calum Sunderland, 25, of Calton Street, Keighley, made their first appearance at a crown court.

Both defendants are charged with murdering Ms Gawith and the three children, and attempting to murder Antonia Gawith.

Prosecutor Matthew Bean told Bradford Crown Court there was a third person who was “in a coma”.

“He is, at the moment, very unwell and the expectation is that he may not recover,” Mr Bean said.

“He may, but at the moment there is a degree of uncertainty.

“There is a possibility there will be two further defendants, perhaps three, on different offences but linked.”

Shabir and Sunderland, who appeared on a video link from prison, were not asked to enter pleas to the charges.

They were remanded in custody until their next appearance at the same court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 25.

Judge Jonathan Rose, the Recorder of Bradford, set a provisional trial date of March 4.

Mr Bean said the trial was expected to last between eight and 10 days, but could be longer if there are other defendants or if the third suspect recovers.

Police said Sunderland was arrested following police inquiries in the Keighley area of the city in the early hours of Monday morning.

Shabir was arrested when he attended a police station after 10am on the same day.

West Yorkshire Police said four other people remain under investigation, including a 39-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Ms Gawith died at the scene and the three children died from their injuries in hospital.

In a statement issued via the force last week, the family of the victims said the loss of “our B” and the children, referred to as “Chuch, Oggy and Strawberry”, had brought “unimaginable sadness and grief”.