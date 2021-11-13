A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was killed and an 84-year-old woman seriously injured in a stabbing in a west London street.

The suspect, in his 30s, was detained on Saturday morning after the double attack in Albany Parade in Brentford at 7.50pm on Friday evening.

The male victim, believed to be aged 20, was pronounced dead at the scene by police, while the woman is said to be suffering serious but not life-threatening.

Arriving at the scene on Saturday morning, her son said: “This is England. This society.”

Police said there is no evidence linking the stabbings to terrorism and no-one else is being sought over the incident.

Inquiries are now ongoing to establish if anyone involved was known to each other, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Detective Chief Inspector Brain Howie said: "A number of cordons remain in place in and around Albany Parade, Albany Road and the surrounding area. Any local people who have information or concerns should speak with officers working at these location.

"I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or had any interaction with the suspect near the scene but has yet to speak with police.

“Also, anyone who may have footage, whether from doorbells, dashcams or mobile devices, is also urged to check that material and make contact with police should there by anything relevant to our investigation."

A nearby resident, Paul Moore, said the incident had caused shockwaves around the area.

“It's insane,” he told Sky News. “It puts us in a position where we ask ourselves if we are safe.”