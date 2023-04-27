For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ten people have been arrested following the death of a man at a property in London, where police were called to reports of a break-in.

Metropolitan Police received reports of intruders at an address in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford, at 5.15am on Wednesday.

A man was found on the street with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to notify his next of kin and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The force said seven men and three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Neighbours described the scene to the Evening Standard. One said: “I heard people running and some shouting. Then all hell broke loose and there were police and ambulances everywhere.”

Another told the paper that the property where the man was killed had been frequently attended by police.

One said: “It’s a house which has attracted a lot of problems. Police are always there. I heard shouting around the time the man was stabbed but it’s normal coming from that property.”

Police are investigating the circumstances of the killing. Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan said: “This is a truly shocking incident that will understandably cause the community concerns.

“I want to reassure the Hounslow residents that we have commenced a thorough investigation with the support of our homicide investigation team to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.25am this morning [26 April] to reports of an assault in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford. We sent an ambulance crew, three paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene.

“We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance, which consisted of a paramedic and a doctor in car. The first paramedic arrived in less than five minutes. Despite the best efforts of our crews, the patient sadly died at the scene.”

Anyone with information should call police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.