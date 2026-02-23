Bacon left on mosque during Ramadan prayers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An investigation has been launched by police after bacon was left at a mosque during Ramadan prayers.

The bacon was placed on a glass door at the mosque in Cheltenham Road in the Montpelier area of Bristol, during prayer on Friday.

Police have increased patrols in the area while inquiries continue.

Avon and Somerset Police say the incident, which happened during the first week of Ramadan, is being treated as a hate crime.

Serena Serjeant, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “This was a deliberate act which has caused significant concern to the community during a period of heightened religious observance and we will not tolerate hate in our communities.

“We promptly attended the scene upon receiving the report and we are continuing to engage with mosque leaders throughout Ramadan following this appalling incident, and we will continue to offer our support and assurance.

“We are treating this as a religiously-aggravated public order offence and we would urge anybody with information on the incident or the identity of the individual concerned to contact us.”

open image in gallery Avon and Somerset Police described the man as having a bald head and wearing hi-vis trousers and a dark jacket ( Avon and Somerset Police )

The incident was reported to police at around 2.15pm on Friday.

Avon and Somerset Police has issued an image of a man officers would like to speak to because he may hold information which could assist the investigation.

He has been described as having a bald head and was wearing hi-vis trousers and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 5226049136.