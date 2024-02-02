Youths accused of murdering teenage boys in Bristol remanded into custody

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two youths have been remanded into custody accused of murdering teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

The male defendants, who are aged 15 and 16, appeared separately at Bristol Youth Court jointly charged with murdering the two boys.

The pair spoke only to confirm their names, ages and addresses during brief hearings. They did not enter pleas to the two charges they face.

They sat in the well of the court with an appropriate adult and social worker nearby.

District Judge Lynne Matthews remanded the youths into custody and ordered them to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday.

“You will be remanded into youth detention accommodation,” she added.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, were stabbed following an incident in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West, Bristol on the evening of January 27.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

The boys were taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where they died in the early hours of Sunday.

Earlier, two men were remanded into custody when they appeared separately at Bristol Magistrates’ Court accused of two charges of assisting an offender.

They are alleged to have impeded the police in apprehending the two youths accused of murdering Mason and Max.

Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Bishport Avenue, Bristol and Bailey Westcott, 22, of Vowell Close, Bristol were ordered to appear at Bristol Crown Court on March 8.

At Bristol Crown Court on Friday, a trial date was set by Judge Peter Blair KC, The Recorder of Bristol, for Anthony Snook, who is also accused of murdering the boys.

Snook, 44, of Dowling Road, Hartcliffe, Bristol, was excused attendance for the short hearing.

The judge fixed a trial date of October 7 and remanded Snook into custody.

Detectives later said a 17-year-old boy was in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

In addition, a 42-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released on conditional bail.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, who is leading the investigation, said: “The families of Mason and Max have been updated on all the latest developments in our ongoing investigation, and we’ll continue to ensure they have all the support they need through specialist liaison officers.

“Now court proceedings are under way, it’s even more important to remind people that posting speculation, footage and images on social media could jeopardise the forthcoming judicial process, while also causing further upset to Mason’s and Max’s families.”