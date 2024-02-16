Pictured: Boy, 16, fatally stabbed in Bristol by two people wearing masks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Darrien Williams has been named as the 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death by two people wearing masks in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said on Friday that formal identification has not yet taken place but believed the victim to be Darrien.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Police said Darrien was attacked in Rawnsley Park, Easton on Wednesday by two people wearing masks who left the scene on bicycles before running to Stapleton Road.

Forensic team at the crime scene (PA Wire)

The victim was assisted by a motorist and at 6pm an ambulance was called to the A420 in Old Market to a report of an injured boy.

Paramedics treated Darrien at the scene but he died as a result of his injuries.

On Thursday evening two teenagers, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in police custody while enquiries are ongoing.

Detective inspector Neil Meade, senior investigating officer, said: “We are working non-stop to fully establish the circumstances around Darrien’s death and we will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice.

General view of Rawnsley Park near to the scene in the St Philips area of Easton, Bristol (PA)

“The loss of another young life is devastating and my thoughts are with Darrien’s family.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and encourage anyone who has information but has yet to speak to us to do so as soon as possible.”

In response to the stabbing - and to “other similar events in recent weeks” - Avon and Somerset Police introduced enhanced stop and search powers to parts of Bristol.

A new police operation targeting youth violence has also been launched across the policing area.

Officers have also met with headteachers today to discuss ways in which police can provide support and reassurance ahead of pupils’ return from half-term and officers will be making extra patrols outside of schools next week.

A mobile police station will also be in the area over the coming days.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV footage of it is urged to contact police through the usual channels, quoting reference number 5224039827.