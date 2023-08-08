British Museum stabbing as knife attack victim rushed to hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing outside the British Museum this morning.

Officers were called to the world-renowned tourist attraction following reports of a knife attack, with the incident now brought under control.

A man was treated for a stab wound to the arm at the scene and was taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital. His condition is currently being assessed.

Visitors have been evacuated while the victim has been taken to hospital (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

The Met Police said that a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous body harm following the incident.

Have you been affected by this story? Email holly.evans@independent.co.uk

In a statement posted on social media, they said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH following an isolated incident at the junction of Russell Street /Museum St approx 10am – a man was taken to hospital with a stab wound.

“No outstanding risk to the public.”

They also confirmed the stabbing was an isolated incident and is not being treated as terror-related.

The junction of Great Russell Street and Museum Street is close to the entrance of the famous museum in central London.

Visitors were reportedly evacuated from the museum with the Financial Times journalist Keira Renee tweeting: “Was just waiting in line to enter.. Being told by police that it’s a large crime scene and that the museum will be closed until tomorrow.”

A 27-year-old American woman said she was about to enter the queue at the British Museum when she was told to leave by police because someone had been stabbed.

The visitor from New York was leaving a Starbucks directly across from the museum on Great Russell Street when police approached her.

She said: “I was standing across the street at the Starbucks walking out to get into the line.

“We decided it was a good time to go, then we walked out and a cop directly in front of us told us we needed to leave and that the crime scene was large.

“I heard that someone was stabbed and the ambulance was parked inside near the grass area and then rushed down the street, right by me, with police following behind.

“A cop told me the museum is completely closed until tomorrow.”

Anyone with information or footage which could assist the police investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CADF 2184/08AUG, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

