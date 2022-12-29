Jump to content

Man fighting for life after second London shooting in two days

Victim remains in ‘critical condition’

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Thursday 29 December 2022 15:25
<p>A 20-year-old man has been ‘seriously injured’ in a shooting in Southwark </p>

A 20-year-old man has been ‘seriously injured’ in a shooting in Southwark

(PA)

A young man has been left fighting for his life after a shooting in south east London.

Police found the 20-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds and head injuries on patrol in Camberwell Church Street, Southwark at around 5.40pm on Wednesday afternoon.

He was treated at the scene by London’s Air Ambulance before being airlifted to a south London hospital where he remains in a “critical” condition.

His family have been informed.

Detectives believe the incident is related to reports of gunshots being fired a few minutes earlier just over a mile away in Leontine Close, Peckham.

There are no reports of any other injured person.

There have been no arrests, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Meanwhile, detectives made an arrest after a 24-year-old woman was shot and wounded in Tottenham on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man was held on Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He remains in police custody.

The victim, who has not been named, remains in hospital undergoing treatment, but her condition is not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4464/28Dec, or contact Trident (voicemail) on 020 8247 4863.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More to follow...

