A 61-year-old woman has died following a caravan fire on the Lincolnshire coast, police have said.

A man in his 60s was also in the caravan and has been taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries after the blaze broke out on Poplar Farm in Donna Nook Road, North Somercotes.

A third man, who was not in the same vehicle, suffered an injury to his leg while trying to help.

Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation into the death of the woman, who has not been identified at this stage, which they are treating as “unexplained”.

The force were alerted to the incident in the village of East Lindsey at 6.21pm last night after five fire crews were dispatched to control the blaze.

Officers have said they will remain on the scene until at least tomorrow.