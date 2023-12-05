Ex-Lib Dem minister Chris Huhne settles News Group hacking claim

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Liberal Democrat cabinet minister Chris Huhne and a number of celebrities have settled hacking claims against News Group Newspapers.

A judge was told, at a High Court hearing in London on Tuesday, that comedian Catherine Tate, radio presenter Chris Moyles and Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm were among celebrities who had reached settlements after making complaints about information misuse and taken legal action.

Mr Justice Fancourt was overseeing the latest hearing in long-running litigation involving News Group, which publishes The Sun and used to publish the News Of The World.

He was given detail of settlements by lawyers at a High Court hearing in London on Tuesday.

Mr Huhne was at the hearing and said, outside court, that he had also reached an agreement with News Group.

Former Boyzone member Shane Lynch, actor Mathew Horne and actor Keith Allen, father of singer Lily Allen, had also reached settlements, the judge was told.

Lawyers told Mr Justice Fancourt that Davinia Douglass, a survivor of the London July 7 2005 bombings, had also reached a settlement.

News Group Newspapers has previously settled a number of other claims.

Lawyers representing celebrities read agreed statements at a hearing in the Rolls Building in central London.

A barrister representing News Group Newspapers apologised and no detail of damages was given.

Mr Huhne said he had made complaints about information-gathering and as part of the settlement he would get “six-figure” damages.

Mr Huhne raised concerns about the power wielded by media outlets controlled by mogul Rupert Murdoch and his family.

He said “UK and Australian political systems” had allowed “the Murdochs” to become “far too powerful”.

“I confidently predict there will be little or no reporting of this settlement in The Times, Sunday Times, Sun, Sun on Sunday, Talk TV, Times Radio, New York Post, Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Marketwatch, Australian, Sky News Australia, News.com.au, Fox News or Fox TV stations, because they are all owned by the Murdochs,” he said.

“Nor will HarperCollins or its imprints be making me an offer for the book rights, or the Times Literary Supplement reviewing it.

“This concentration of power is an insult to pluralism.”

Ms Tate had taken action under her real name, Catherine Ford.

The judge was told that Catherine Tate is her stage name.

Solicitor Christopher Hutchings, who represented Ms Tate, said her claim had involved an allegation of “misuse of private information”.

“In September 2022, Ms Tate issued proceedings against the defendant, where she pleaded that her voicemail messages were intercepted by the defendant’s journalists and she claimed that, consequentially, the defendant’s journalists were privy to private and confidential voicemail messages left on her mobile telephone,” he told the judge.

“Ms Tate identified a significant number of articles published by the defendant’s newspapers between 2005 and 2011, which she asserted contained her private information.”

He added: “Ms Tate claimed that the publication of the articles caused her distress.”

Mr Hutchings told the judge: “The defendant … has agreed to join in this statement to apologise in open court to Ms Tate for the distress caused to her by the invasion of her privacy by individuals working for or on behalf of the News Of The World.

“The defendant makes no admission of liability in relation to the claimant’s allegations of voicemail interception and/or other unlawful information gathering at The Sun.”

Solicitor Katie Major, who represented Ms Chisholm – better known as Mel C or Sporty Spice – told the judge: “As a result of the defendant’s articles, she became paranoid and suspicious as to who was the source of the private information published in its newspapers.

“Ms Chisholm alleged that the level of intrusion was significant, and this caused her considerable distress.

“Ms Chisholm asserted that it had a detrimental impact on her reputation, her relationships with friends and family, and her mental health has profoundly suffered as a result.

“Ms Chisholm feels that the intense paranoia that she experienced at the time is still ongoing.”

She added: “The defendant has … agreed to join in this statement to apologise publicly to Ms Chisholm for the distress caused to her by the invasion of her privacy by individuals working for or on behalf of the News of the World.

“The defendant makes no admission of liability in relation to Ms Chisholm’s allegations of voicemail interception and/or other unlawful information gathering at The Sun.”