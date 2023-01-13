Man fined for throwing egg towards King ‘because visit was in bad taste’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 21-year-old man has been fined for throwing an egg towards the King during a walkabout in Luton because he thought the monarch’s visit to a “poor area” was in “bad taste”.

Harry May pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday to a Section 5 public order offence relating to the incident on December 6.

Charles was in Luton to visit its newly-built Guru Nanak Gurdwara and the town hall when May hurled the projectile in his direction as a large crowd flocked to greet him, the court heard.

The egg, which May said was not intended to hit the monarch, flew past Charles and landed on the ground nearby as members of his security ushered him away.

Prosecutor Jason Seetal said police who detained May found a soup tin in his jacket containing a second egg, which he also planned to throw.

When officers interviewed May, he said “he did this because he believed the King visiting a town like Luton, which is a deprived and poor area, was in bad taste and he wanted to make a point of this,” Mr Seetal said.

Whatever disagreement you have with somebody, the way to resolve it is not to throw projectiles at them Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring

The prosecutor told the court: “There had been a large crowd of members of the public there to greet King Charles III. As he exited a vehicle, he’s gone to greet members of the public, shaking hands and having a few brief conversations as he moved along the line.

“Within that crowd that had gone to greet him was Harry May.”

May was later confronted by a police officer who asked what he had thrown, to which he replied: “An egg.”

He sat in the dock wearing glasses and a navy jacket as his defence lawyer, Alex Benn, told the court he “deeply regrets” his actions.

Mx Benn described May as a “committed and family-oriented person” who dedicates his time to caring for his elderly grandfather and sister.

“Mr May deeply regrets how he behaved on December 6 last year,” he said. “As his guilty plea reflects, he accepts he now has to face the consequences.

“Now 21 years old, Mr May lost his father in 2012 in tragic circumstances. That loss left an indelible mark on his life but it’s not stopped him from showing dedication and kindness to those close to him.”

“He cares deeply about his local community, especially the poverty that exists in certain areas of Luton,” Mx Benn said, adding: “That is some context and some explanation.”

Footage of the incident shows Charles looking over his shoulder as close-protection officers huddle around him and guide him away.

Addressing May, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said: “Whatever disagreement you have with somebody, the way to resolve it is not to throw projectiles at them.”

Mr Goldspring rejected a claim from May’s mother that he “was not really aware” hurling an object in the direction of a public figure may cause them “fear”.

But he added: “She does go on, and I accept, that you expressed your regret at home.

“I also accept you weren’t trying to hit His Majesty with the egg. But you planned it and you planned to do it again otherwise why take two?

“You targeted somebody. It doesn’t matter the reasons why.”

May, of Moreton Road, South Luton, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 in costs.