Police officer denies sexually assaulting woman

Pc Benjamin Mace, of Cambridgeshire Police, was appearing before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

Sam Russell
Wednesday 16 February 2022
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the alleged incident happened while the officer was off-duty
(PA Archive)

A police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman who he is said to have met on a dating app.

Pc Benjamin Mace, of Cambridgeshire Police, wore a suit as he appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, indicated a plea of not guilty to the single charge of sexual assault.

He is accused of sexually touching a woman in Peterborough in 2019.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the alleged incident happened while Mace was off-duty.

He was bailed to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on March 16.

