Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 26-year-old beautician who was shot dead as she celebrated Christmas Eve in a pub.

Elle Edwards was with her sister and others at the Lighthouse Inn at Wallasey Village on the Wirral when she was shot in the head shortly before midnight.

She was taken to Arrowe Park hospital with a serious gunshot injury to the head where she was pronounced dead.

It is not believed that Ms Edwards was the intended target of the shooting (PA)

Merseyside Police confirmed on Boxing Day evening that two arrests have been made in connection with the shooting – a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The two suspects have been taken into custody where they will be questioned by detectives, police said.

Tributes were paid today to the “beautiful angel” as her family and friends come to terms with Ms Edwards’ death.

Posting to Instagram on Monday, colleagues at Ms Edwards’ workplace, beauty salon Nova Studio, told of being “absolutely lost for words” in the wake of her death.

Four others were also injured at the pub, with one still in critical condition (PA Wire)

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel. We are all heartbroken, thinking of all of your family right now Elle,” they wrote.

“Thank you for all of the laughs and happiness you brought into our lives, rest in paradise angel, love from your team at Nova.”

It is not believed that she had been the intended target of the shooting that also injured four others.

A 28-year-old man from Beechwood remains in a critical condition with a gunshot wound to the body.

In addition, a 22-year-old man also from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33-year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs from Major Crime Investigations said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this cold-blooded shooting.

“Elle’s family are still having to come to terms with her tragic loss, and our specially trained family liaison officers are supporting them.

“We will not rest until we bring those responsible to justice and I would appeal to anyone who has information to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000948723.