Anti-war campaigners deny breaching conditions on pro-Palestinian protest

Stop the War Coalition chairman Alex Kenny and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament general secretary Sophie Bolt have pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with a condition imposed on a pro-Palestinian demonstration in London.

Kenny, 65, and Bolt, 57, both of Walthamstow, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused over the protest held in central London on January 18.

The Metropolitan Police previously alleged that some protesters tried to breach conditions imposed on the protest by marching out of Whitehall.

Both defendants appeared in court and spoke to confirm their identities and to plead not guilty.

They were given unconditional bail by Judge Nina Tempia until their trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court on March 10.

Dozens of people attended a protest outside the court before the hearing, some with Palestine flags and others with banners.

Speaking on stage outside the court before the hearing, Kenny said: “We must continue to defend our right to protest as we are doing today.”

Bolt also spoke, and said “we know that this is an attack on the movement”.