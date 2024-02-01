✕ Close Woman and two children in hospital after ‘corrosive substance attack’

A woman and her two young children were taken to hospital after a man threw a suspected corrosive substance at them in south London last night.

Police are racing to locate a suspect who was “seen fleeing the scene”.

A total of nine individuals, including a woman, her two children and three officers, were injured as a result of the incident. Three passersby who tried to help the woman and her children were among those who suffered injuries in the incident.

Police were called to the scene in Lessar Avenue near Clapham Common yesterday at around 7.25pm after receiving reports of the attack.

While the authorities are working “to determine what led to this awful incident,” a witness told The Sun that the mother and her children had been with a man when the pair got out of a vehicle and began fighting on the street.

The suspect got a child out of the car and violently slammed them onto the floor, Sky News reported, citing a witness. Shortly afterwards, a woman who was arguing with the suspect began screaming “My eyes. My eyes. Call the police. My eyes.”

Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said police are using all their resources to make an arrest in the incident as they encouraged those with information to call 999.