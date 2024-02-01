Clapham acid attack: Woman and two children targeted with ‘corrosive substance’ in south London
Met Police say they are working to locate suspect
A woman and her two young children were taken to hospital after a man threw a suspected corrosive substance at them in south London last night.
Police are racing to locate a suspect who was “seen fleeing the scene”.
A total of nine individuals, including a woman, her two children and three officers, were injured as a result of the incident. Three passersby who tried to help the woman and her children were among those who suffered injuries in the incident.
Police were called to the scene in Lessar Avenue near Clapham Common yesterday at around 7.25pm after receiving reports of the attack.
While the authorities are working “to determine what led to this awful incident,” a witness told The Sun that the mother and her children had been with a man when the pair got out of a vehicle and began fighting on the street.
The suspect got a child out of the car and violently slammed them onto the floor, Sky News reported, citing a witness. Shortly afterwards, a woman who was arguing with the suspect began screaming “My eyes. My eyes. Call the police. My eyes.”
Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said police are using all their resources to make an arrest in the incident as they encouraged those with information to call 999.
Witnesses recalled one of the victims, the mother of the two children, screaming for help shortly after an argument with the suspect. “My eyes. My eyes. Call the police. My eyes,” a witness told Sky News.
The man then allegedly returned to the car and attempted to run the woman over, reported The Sun.
The witness said: “There was a little baby girl banging on the door on the dad’s side, the lady was crying, screaming” and calling for help.
“He opened the door, took out the baby and banged her against the ground twice.”
Another witness told the BBC that the mother cried “I can’t see, I can’t see” as he tried to help her. “It was quite horrific,” he added.
A couple who live close by said they ran to the street to help the woman crying for help.
“We came outside and saw this guy and he took a girl out of the car and he slammed her to the ground twice,” a witness told the broadcaster.
“I chased him half way down the road, but I was in slippers so didn’t get very far.
“As I came back, that’s when I saw the woman who had been attacked with whatever substance it was so I ran inside to get some water and just sprayed her down with water.”
Police are working to locate the suspect in Wednesday evening’s “horrific” incident and have deployed a helicopter to help in the search.
“A man was seen fleeing the scene. We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident,” he said.
Any members of the public who have information regarding the incident were encouraged to call 999.
Police running tests to determine substance used in attack
Police are running tests to determine substance used in yesterday’s attack that left nine injured, including a mother and her two children.
“At this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance,” said Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle.
