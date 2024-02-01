✕ Close Woman and two children in hospital after ‘corrosive substance attack’

A manhunt is underway after a woman and her two young children had a suspected corrosive substance thrown at them.

Police are racing to locate a suspect who was seen fleeing the scene in south London on Wednesday night. Nine people, including the family and three police officers, were injured as a result of the incident. Officers were called to the scene in Lessar Avenue near Clapham Common at around 7.25pm after receiving reports of the attack.

While the authorities are working “to determine what led to this awful incident,” a witness told The Sun that the mother and her children had been with a man when the pair got out of a vehicle and began fighting on the street.

The suspect got a child out of the car and violently slammed them onto the floor, Sky News reported, citing a witness. Shortly afterwards, a woman who was arguing with the suspect began screaming “My eyes. My eyes. Call the police. My eyes.”

