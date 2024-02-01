Clapham ‘acid attack’ - live: Manhunt as woman and children targeted with corrosive substance in south London
Met Police say they are working to locate suspect
Woman and two children in hospital after ‘corrosive substance attack’
A manhunt is underway after a woman and her two young children had a suspected corrosive substance thrown at them.
Police are racing to locate a suspect who was seen fleeing the scene in south London on Wednesday night. Nine people, including the family and three police officers, were injured as a result of the incident. Officers were called to the scene in Lessar Avenue near Clapham Common at around 7.25pm after receiving reports of the attack.
While the authorities are working “to determine what led to this awful incident,” a witness told The Sun that the mother and her children had been with a man when the pair got out of a vehicle and began fighting on the street.
The suspect got a child out of the car and violently slammed them onto the floor, Sky News reported, citing a witness. Shortly afterwards, a woman who was arguing with the suspect began screaming “My eyes. My eyes. Call the police. My eyes.”
Have you been affected by this? Email barney.davis.ind@independent.co.uk
Pictured: Medical supplies at the scene
Watch: Medical supplies at scene of south London ‘acid attack’
Clapham: Police cordon in place after woman and children targeted by ‘corrosive substance attack’ - VIDEO
Police have set up a cordon on Lessar Avenue, near Clapham Common, after an attack on Wednesday evening.
Clapham: Police on scene after woman and children targeted by ‘corrosive substance’
A woman and her two young children have been taken to hospital after a man threw a suspected corrosive substance at them in south London. Police responded to the incident in Lessar Avenue, near Clapham Common, at around 7:25pm on Wednesday 31 January. Three other members of the public were also taken to hospital after the incident. Their injuries are thought to have been suffered as they came to the aid of the woman and her children. One witness said the mother cried “I can’t see, I can’t see” as he tried to help. No arrest has been made and police said they will give an update on the conditions of the injured people as soon as they can.
Clapham: Police launch manhunt after suspected acid attack injures mother and children
Read The Independent’s report of the attack in Clapham in full below.
Police launch manhunt after suspected acid attack injures mother and children
A woman and her two children were harmed in the incident in Clapham in South London
‘I chased him down the road … but I was in slippers’
We have some more quotes from another eyewitness at the scene of the attack last night.
One man, who wished to remain anonymous, told the BBC: “We came outside and saw this guy and he took a girl out of the car and he slammed her to the ground twice.
“I chased him half way down the road but I was in slippers so did not get very far.
“As I came back, that’s when I saw the woman who had been attacked … so I ran inside to get some water and just sprayed her down with water.”
Three police officials suffer 'minor' injuries
A total of nine individuals, including a woman, her two children and three officers were injured as a result of the incident. The injuries of the responding officers are thought to be minor, Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said in a news release.
All of the injured individuals were treated at the scene, with five being transported to a major trauma centre. Three were taken to a local hospital for treatment and one other person was discharged at the scene.
‘Very concerned’: Politicians react to acid attack reports
Marina Ahmad, a London assembly member, said the suspected acid attack stemmed from a traffic collision, adding that a man was “assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid,” she wrote on X.
Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP for Streatham, wrote: “Very concerned to hear reports of an acid attack on Lessar Avenue in Clapham earlier tonight around 7.25pm, which has resulted in multiple injuries.”
She added: “I’ll share more updates when I receive them.
“In the meantime, please avoid the area if possible whilst our emergency services carry out their work.”1
In pictures: Police responds to reports of 'corrosive substance' attack on woman and two children
In video: Woman and two children in hospital after ‘corrosive substance attack’
‘My eyes. My eyes. Call the police’: Witnesses recall mother screaming for help
Witnesses recalled one of the victims, the mother of the two children, screaming for help shortly after an argument with the suspect. “My eyes. My eyes. Call the police. My eyes,” a witness told Sky News.
The man then allegedly returned to the car and attempted to run the woman over, reported The Sun.
The witness said: “There was a little baby girl banging on the door on the dad’s side, the lady was crying, screaming” and calling for help.
“He opened the door, took out the baby and banged her against the ground twice.”
Another witness told the BBC that the mother cried “I can’t see, I can’t see” as he tried to help her. “It was quite horrific,” he added.
A couple who live close by said they ran to the street to help the woman crying for help.
“We came outside and saw this guy and he took a girl out of the car and he slammed her to the ground twice,” a witness told the broadcaster.
“I chased him half way down the road, but I was in slippers so didn’t get very far.
“As I came back, that’s when I saw the woman who had been attacked with whatever substance it was so I ran inside to get some water and just sprayed her down with water.”