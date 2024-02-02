Clapham attack - live: New image of fugitive in manhunt after mother and girls injured in London
Abdul Ezedi caught on CCTV badly burnt after woman and two children injured as ‘alkaline substance’ thrown at them
‘We will catch him, I’m wholeheartedly confident,’ says police chief
A large manhunt is under way for a suspect who threw an alkaline substance at a mother and her two children, leaving her and one daughter with potentially life-changing injuries.
A CCTV image of Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, taken when he bought water in a Tesco afterwards, has since been released showing him with severe burn marks down the right-hand side of his face.
And on Thursday night it emerged that Ezedi was convicted of a sexual offence in 2018, before being granted asylum in the UK in 2021 or 2022 from his native Afghanistan. The 35-year-old had twice previously been refused asylum.
In all, 12 people needed hospital treatment after the “targeted” attack in Lessar Avenue, Clapham, south London, on Wednesday evening.
Ezedi who is believed to be known to the mother, is thought to have travelled down from Newcastle on Wednesday, and could be heading back there, said Supt Gabriel Cameron.
The woman, 31, described as vulnerable, and her three-year-old daughter, were still in hospital alongside her other daughter, eight.
Ezedi, who also threw the younger child to the ground, was later spotted on CCTV in Caledonian Road, north London, where he went to a Tesco.
‘We will catch him'
Police have just named the suspect in the “horrific” attack on a mother and her two children in Clapham last night.
He is Abdul Ezdi, said to be around 35, and was last spotted in north London. It is believed he is from Northumbria.
He fled the scene in a vehicle, a Hyundia car, before going on foot.
Supt Gabriel Cameron told journalists: “We will catch him”. He also urged people not to approach him and call police immediately.
Hundreds of attacks a year with corrosive substances
Police in England and Wales recorded 472 violent and robbery offences involving a corrosive substance in the year to March 2023, the latest available figures from the Office for National Statistics show.
There were 525 recorded in the previous 12-month period.
Recap: Witness grabbed girl from attack as boyfriend gave chase
Manhunt after police name suspect in Clapham alkaline attack which injured 12
Mother and three-year-old girl suffered potentially life-changing injuries after they were doused with an alkaline substance in south London
Ezedi was last seen in north London, about 15 minutes and several miles away from the scene of the attack:
Suspect is understood to be a convicted sex offender
More information has emerged tonight on the suspect Abdul Ezdi, with the 35-year-old a convicted sex offender.
It is understood that in 2018 he was convicted of a sexual offence at Newcastle Crown Court.
As we’ve said previously tonight, he was granted asylum in the UK in 2021 or 2022 - several years after the court conviction.
Former home office minister Sir John Hayes said he would be writing to the Home Secretary on the issue.
He told The Telegraph: “This case provides an opportunity not only to review the criteria for granting asylum but also for how we deal with those who are known criminals.”
Ring 999 if you see suspect, say police
Detectives have stressed that the suspect should not be approached, asking anyone who sees Ezedi to call 999.
Suspect was looked after by charity
Between April 29, 2021 and March 2, 2022, Abdul Ezdi was housed by an organisation called Action Foundation, which provides accommodation and support to migrants.
He then left to other homeless accommodation in Newcastle, the charity said.
Chief executive Duncan McAuley said: “We’d like to first of all express our sympathy to the people involved in this shocking incident.
“We can confirm that Abdul Shokoor Ezedi was supported in rented property through our Action Letting project for refugees who have been granted leave to remain in the UK
“We understand he then moved to other homeless accommodation in Newcastle.”
Suspect was twice refused asylum
Tonight it has emerged that the suspect Abdul Shokoor Ezedi was twice refused asylum after arriving from his native Afghanistan in 2016.
Only in 2021 or 2022 was he granted leave to remain.
It has raised questions among MPs, including from Sir John Hayes, a former home office minister, who told The Telegraph he would be writing to James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, to call for urgent review of the asylum rules.
Miriam Cates, co-chairman of the New Conservative group of MPs, has also voiced her concern.
She said: “This shocking and tragic case is everybody’s worst nightmare but it also shows the urgent need to tighten up our asylum processes.
“This man should never have been granted asylum in this country and we need to get to the bottom of how he was able to be granted leave to remain.”
