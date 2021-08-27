New information has come to light amid the renewed search by detectives investigating the disappearance and suspected murder of Claudia Lawrence, police said on Thursday.

Specialists and underwater search teams began searching a popular fishing spot on Thursday. They have been using special machinery to remove mould and rocks from beneath the surface of Sand Hutton gravel pits, located about eight miles east of the city of York.

The search is expected to take several days at least.

Ms Lawrence disappeared in 2009 after she failed to arrive for work at the University of York in March of that year and her whereabouts remains unknown.

Nobody has ever been charged in connection with Ms Lawrence’s disappearance although nine people have been questioned.

Her father, Peter Lawrence, 74, died in February without knowing what really happened to his daughter.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox of North Yorkshire Police said: “I thank the public for the positive responses and new information received in support of the current phase of the investigation.

“Our focus is on finding Claudia and bringing those responsible for her disappearance and suspected murder to justice.”

Meanwhile Ms Lawrence’s mother, Joan, 77, is urging detectives to investigate double murderer Christopher Halliwell in connection with the case.

“Something has always bothered me about Halliwell and leaves me feeling very uneasy,” she told The Mirror.

Ms Lawrence also said that she is in “utter shock” and “very churned up” about the renewed search.

In an interview with the BBC, Joan said: “It’s so much to take in in a short time and nothing seems to happen for a long, long time then everything came together and I haven’t had time to really digest it.”