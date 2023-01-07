For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Schoolchildren formed a guard of honour as part of a tribute to a footballer who was stabbed to death on Boxing Day.

Cody Fisher, 23, was fatally stabbed on the dancefloor of the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, just before midnight on 26 December.

Fisher played as a defender for Stratford Town FC and the team’s match against Kings Langley at 3pm on Saturday was the first since the incident.

A group of pupils from St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School brought his number 23 jersey, which is being retired, out onto the pitch in a tribute to the footballer. A minute’s silence was also held at the start of the game.

Fisher was stabbed on the dancefloor of Crane nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day (PA)

Posting to Twitter ahead of the match, the primary school, where Mr Fisher was a coach, said that a priest blessed the shirt ahead of the match.

“During mass this morning, to celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany, Fr Alex blessed the number 23 shirt, which is being retired by StratfordTownFC in memory of Cody Fisher,” it read.

“The children are attending tomorrow’s game, to bring this shirt onto the pitch, with Cody‘s teammates.”

Stratford Town FC has also launched a young adult’s community fund, named Cody 23, in honour of Fisher.

The minute’s silence for Fisher was followed by another applause in the 23rd minute to honour his squad number.

Floral tributes lie outside the Crane nightclub (Getty)

Speaking to the BBC, club chair Jed McCrory said local schoolchildren and pupils from schools where Fisher had coached were invited to attend the game for free.

Stratford Town manager Gavin Hurren also told the broadcaster: “The lads want to do this for Cody.”

He said Fisher had been a hardworking team player who was “honest, positive and respectful” and had been “a massive part of the dressing room”.

He added it was “a day where we can stand together, shoulder-to-shoulder, and pay our respects to one of our own”.

The club is also a key backer of a petition calling for “Cody’s Law” that would make metal detectors and bleed kits part of mandatory security checks in clubs and at events.

Two men, Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, have been charged with Fisher‘s murder. They will stand trial in July.

Remy Gordon (left) and Kami Carpenter, both from Birmingham, have been remanded in custody on charges of murder and affray (PA)

Judge Paul Farrer KC ordered a trial in the case to start on 3 July and he also fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for 17 March.

Gordon and Carpenter were both remanded in custody.