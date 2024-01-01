Woman accused of murdering children in Colorado appears in UK court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman accused of murdering two of her children in the United States has appeared in a British court.

Kimberlee Singler’s nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son were found dead in a residential property in Colorado along with her 11-year-old daughter who was injured but alive, police in Colorado Springs said.

The force said it responded to a 911 call reporting a burglary at their family home at 12.29am on December 19, a claim later discovered to be unfounded.

Singler, 35, and her 11-year-old daughter are said to have been treated for injuries at the scene in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point before being taken to hospital.

Despite initially co-operating with the investigation, on December 23 Singler reportedly disappeared and on December 26 a warrant was issued for her arrest on murder charges.

Colorado Springs Police Department’s violent offender fugitive task force worked to locate Singler.

She was arrested by the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) national extradition unit in Kensington, west London, on December 30 and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday January 1 facing extradition to the United States.

She has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of assault.