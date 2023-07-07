Elle Edwards – live: Connor Chapman jailed for Christmas Eve murder
Twenty-six year-old ‘innocent bystander’ suffered two fatal gun wounds outside pub in Wirral at Christmas
A gunman who killed a beautician when he opened fire outside a pub on Christmas Eve has been jailed for her murder.
Connor Chapman, 23, was convicted on Thursday after a three-and-a-half week trial at Liverpool Crown Court of the murder of Elle Edwards, 26, who was killed outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village in Wirral, Merseyside, on December 24 last year.
He injured five other people, including his targets Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, when he fired 12 shots from the Skorpion sub-machine gun before driving away from the scene in a stolen Mercedes.
Describing his actions “as wicked as it was shocking”, Mr Justice Goose jailed him for life with a minimum term of 48 years. His co-defendant, Thomas Waring, has been jailed for nine years for hiding the gun and destroying Chapman’s stolen vehicle.
In victim impact statemetns, Ms Edwards was described as a “caring and beautiful, happy person” who had been a “fantastic” sister to her siblings.
Speaking outside court after the verdicts, Ms Edwards‘ father Tim said: “Those two cowards in there decided to drag it out for four weeks, put all these people through that and everyone else around it, involved in the case.
“I hope them two never see another Christmas again ever in their lives.”
Connor Chapman has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 48 years.
Shouts could be heard from the public gallery as he was led from the dock.
‘You didn’t care who else was killed,’ says judge
Mr Justice Goose began delivering his sentencing remarks by saying that the Lighthouse pub was busy with revellers looking forward to Christmas Day on 24 December.
“What you did Connor Chapman was as wicked as it was shocking,” he tells the court.
“You murdered Elle, bringing an end to her life, and caused serious injury and wounded others,” he says.
Chapman “obtained a sub-machine gun and prepared to fire all 12 bullets at close range,” the judge continues.
“You didn’t care who else was killed.”
Speaking of the CCTV that showed him firing the bullets, he described it as “utterly shocking”.
Mr Justice Goose has begun his sentencing remarks, describing the murder as “wicked as it was shocking”.
He added: “I’m satisfied that you are a highly dangerous man.”
‘There are cases worse than this’
Connor Chapman’s defence lawyer begins to deliver mitigation for his client.
”Nothing I say should be taken as an attempt to diminish what Connor Chapman did”, Mark Rhind KC adds.
“But there are cases that are even worse than this.
“My lord has had to deal with more serious cases and so the focus isn’t mitigation.
“This is not at the extreme edges of last resort, which call for a whole-life term.” He continued: ”Mitigation: perhaps his age? He is only 23. People do not fully develop until the age of 25, until then they may not see the full consequence of their actions.
“Full-life terms are usually given to people much older. It is right to say that on the facts of this case Elle Edwards was not the target.
“It is likely he didn’t even see she was there.
He added that while he cannot suggest Chapman has shown “remorse”, he noted that his client had attended court to hear the “heart-breaking statements” being read aloud.
‘She was so very, very special to me’, says grandmother
Ms Edwards grandmother told the court in a written statement that their nicknames for one another was “princess” and “queen”
“She was so very, very special to me and my best friend. If I were to die tomorrow the coroner would write on the death certificate, she died of a broken heart.”
Brother shares his last words with Ms Edwards
A statement is read from Connor Edwards, Elle’s big brother: “I last spoke to Elle on Christmas Eve. I wanted to know what the plans were for Christmas Day”.
He said that for the first time, Ms Edwards had been due to cook the Christmas dinner.
“Elle said she was in the Lighthouse (pub), she’d been there last year and wanted to go again.
“I told Elle to have a good night, we said we loved each other. They were the last words.”
He described hearing of a shooting at the pub, before learning it was his sister and having to inform his father of the terrible news.
“The days after were horrific, visiting her in the mortuary,” his statement says.
“She didn’t deserve this. Organising the funeral was the worst thing I have ever had to do. I go to bed with a constant hit of grief. Our lives have been destroyed”.
‘Why have you done this?’ mother of victim asks
A statement by Tim Edwards continues by saying that Gaynor, Elle’s mum, has not been able to come to court.
The statement says that Gaynor asks: “Why have you done this? What drove you to do this to my daughter?
“I cannot accept she has gone and I still think she’ll come home.”
She continued: “My health has deteriorated. I cannot put into words how much I miss her love her.
“As an adult she was not afraid to take on a challenge.
“Just as her life was cut short she was reaching her peak and was at the happiest I ever saw her.
“She was a fantastic sister. The bond she has with her siblings was and is unbreakable.”
The court heard that Ms Edwards and her mother would frequently go shopping together and would sit “for hours” on the promenade drinking coffee.
‘She was lost forever,’ says father
A statement from Elle Edwards’ father Tim is read to the court: “My daughter was doing what everyone should be able to do.
“Her life was cut short. She was lost forever.
“She would always put others before herself.”
He described her as a “caring and beautiful, happy person” who would always greet everyone with a hug.
Edwards stares down at the floor while this is read to the court.
Murder was a result of an ongoing gang feud
This murder was a result of a gang feud, which involved many shootings over the last two years.
Power tells the court about the level of violence between gangs in Wirral, with five incidents involving firearms in 2021. In 2022, this had increased to 49 occasions where a firearm was discharged in Merseyside, with nine discharges in Wirral.
Five of these were fatal, including the murder of Elle Edwards.
Police said that the Skorpion sub-machine gun has become the “weapon of choice” for organised crime gangs. They were involved in three murders last year.
Since Chapman was arrested there have been no shootings in Wirral.
Killer used ‘significant degree of planning’
Nigel Power KC, prosecuting, said the case involved “significant degree of planning or premeditation” with Chapman obtaining a Skorpion machine gun and lying in wait for three hours.
While he said Ms Edwards was not “particularly vulnerable”, he stressed: “It is a striking feature of this case was that she was wholly innocent and unconnected to the events that transpired that evening.”
He added that the killer had “intended to kill” by firing 12 shots before making signficant attempts to avoid detection by travelling to mid-Wales.