Runaway couple Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been charged with the manslaughter of their baby.

Barry Hughes, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said the CPS had authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge the pair after the body of the baby was found in woodland on Wednesday.

“Constance Marten, aged 35, and Mark Gordon, aged 48, have also been charged with concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice. These charges arise from their arrest on Monday as a result of a lengthy police investigation to establish their whereabouts and that of their baby.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.”

The pair will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the same day.

An infant’s remains were found on Wednesday after a major two-day search operation in Sussex.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, were arrested at Stanmer Villas in Brighton on Monday after avoiding the attention of police for seven weeks.

Nearly two weeks after they disappeared, Marten’s father, Napier Marten, appealed through The Independent for his daughter to hand herself in, saying: “I beseech you to find a way to turn yourself and your wee one in to the police as soon as possible so you and he or she can be protected.”

A vigil in Coldean, East Sussex (PA)

People left flowers and teddy bears in Golf Drive, Brighton, after the remains were found (PA)

The Metropolitan Police say it is too early to provide a specific date of death of the baby, adding that he or she had been dead for several weeks.

In their search this week, officers had combed an area around the city, including in allotments and a wildlife park, using drones, sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and helicopters.

Police have refused to say whether it was a member of the public who found the baby’s remains.

Local people held a vigil, with candles, in honour of the dead child, and have lain flowers near to where the body was discovered.

As they announced the discovery, police said they were treating the area as a crime scene and work there was expected to continue for some time.