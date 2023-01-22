Constance Marten news – live: Car left burning on motorway ‘paid for in cash days prior’
Constance Marten believed to have given birth in back seat of vehicle discovered days later in flames on M56
Constance Marten: Father of runaway aristocrat makes emotional plea to missing daughter
A missing aristocrat and her rapist boyfriend, who are on the run with their newborn child, used cash to purchase the car they abandoned on the motorway days later after it burst into flames, detectives believe.
Constance Marten, 35, and her partner Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, went missing two weeks ago after reportedly concealing her pregnancy for five months.
Their car was found abandoned and on fire on the M61 near Bolton on 5 January.
Ms Marten was later seen on CCTV carrying the baby as the family made their way to Liverpool, Harwich, Colchester, and then east London.
It emerged this weekend that emergency service staff called to the car fire noticed a placenta and signs of childbirth in the back seat of the car, which The Independent is told was bought with cash before likely suffering a mechanical failure.
It follows revelations that Gordon had previously been jailed for 20 years, after raping one of his neighbours, armed with a pair of garden shears during a hostage situation in Florida when he was 14-years old.
Car left burning on motorway paid for in cash days earlier, detectives believe
It emerged yesterday that the couple used cash to buy for the car which was left burning on the M56 near Bolton days later, according to detectives.
They are believed by police to have taken a large amount of cash with them, likely in an effort to evade authorities.
Map shows known movements of missing aristocrat and convicted rapist partner
Police have been searching for the missing aristocrat Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, a convicted rapist, after the couple left their car on the hard shoulder of the M56 near Bolton a fortnight ago.
They have travelled over 200 miles across England and could now be anywhere in the UK.
In case you missed it, below is a map, produced by our reporterThomas Kingsley, tracing their movements in England over the last fortnight:
An aristocratic mother currently on the run with her newborn baby and partner gave birth to their child in the back of a car they later left burning on a motorway, detectives believe.
Police have been searching for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, a convicted rapist, ever since the couple abandoned their car on the hard shoulder of the M56, just a few miles from Bolton, more than a fortnight ago.
The 35-year-old mother and her baby are not believed to have been checked over by medical professionals since she gave birth just days prior to their disappearance, and her estranged father has appealed via The Independent for Ms Marten to present herself to police “as soon as possible”.
Who is Napier Marten? Father who made emotional appeal for daughter missing with baby
The aristocratic Marten family has dominated headlines in recent weeks after 35-year-old Constance Marten, her newborn baby and partner, a convicted rapist, became the subject of a “high risk” missing person investigation.
Napier Marten urged his daughter Constance to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible.
Appealing to his daughter, Mr Marten said: “I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances. We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare”.
Thomas Kingsley has more:
Timeline of missing aristocrat daughter’s movements as family with newborn travel 200 miles in a day
Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were travelling on the M61 when their car broke down near Bolton on 5 January.
A missing persons investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police, who established that the family left the vehicle and the motorway safely – walking to the Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.
In total, the couple have travelled more than 200 miles across the UK in 48 hours with their last sighting being in Newham, east London on 7 January.
Below is a timeline compiled by Thomas Kingsley of all their known movements since their disappearance:
Friend of Constance Marten ‘warned’ her about falling in love with dangerous men
A friend of Constance Marten has claimed she previously warned the missing mother about the type of men she “falls in love with” but that she “doesn’t listen to anyone”.
Noisette Tahoun, who worked at the same film production company as Ms Marten in Cairo, Egypt, in 2010, said she was “not shocked” when she found out that the 35-year-old had been reported missing.
Speaking to The Independent, Ms Tahoun said she had told the heiress to “take care of the people she gets close to”.
“I was not shocked when I heard she was missing,” Ms Tahoun said.
“I know when she falls in love she goes anywhere with the person she loves.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
An aristocratic mother currently on the run with her newborn baby and partner gave birth to their child in the back of a car they later left burning on a motorway, detectives believe.
Police have been searching for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, a convicted rapist, ever since the couple abandoned their car on the hard shoulder of the M56, just a few miles from Bolton, more than a fortnight ago.
The 35-year-old mother and her baby are not believed to have been checked over by medical professionals since she gave birth just days prior to their disappearance, and her estranged father has appealed via The Independent for Ms Marten to present herself to police “as soon as possible”.
Andy Gregory reports:
Who are Constance Marten and Mark Gordon: Everything we know about couple missing with newborn
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been missing now for two weeks with their newborn baby prompting an emotional plea from her aristocrat father.
Napier Marten, a film and music producer, urged his daughter Constance to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible.
Police are desperately trying to find the mother, her baby and Mark Gordon after their car burst into flames on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January.
Mark Gordon, the partner of Ms Marten, was jailed in the late 1980s in Florida, US, after raping and assaulting a woman when he was 14. After serving a 20-year sentence he was deported back to the UK in 2010, it emerged on Wednesday.
