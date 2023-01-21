✕ Close Constance Marten: Father of runaway aristocrat makes emotional plea to missing daughter

A missing aristocrat who disappeared with her rapist boyfriend gave birth to their child in the back of their car, it is believed.

Constance Marten, 35, and her partner Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, went missing two weeks ago after reportedly concealing her pregnancy for five months.

Their car was found abandoned and on fire on the M61 near Bolton on 5 January.

Ms Marten was later seen on CCTV carrying the baby as the family made their way to Liverpool, Harwich, Colchester and then east London.

Sources close to the investigation, involving three separate police forces, toldThe Daily Telegraph that emergency service staff called to the car fire noticed a placenta in the back seat.

It follows revelations that Mr Gordon had raped one of his neighbours armed with a pair of garden shears during a hostage situation when he was a teenager.

Mark Gordon, who is on the run in the UK with Ms Marten and their newborn baby, carried out the attack in Florida in 1989, aged 14, and was later jailed for 20 years.