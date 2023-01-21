Constance Marten news – live: Police evidence that aristocrat gave birth in back of car
Emergency services allegedly spotted a placenta in back seat of abandoned car
Constance Marten: Father of runaway aristocrat makes emotional plea to missing daughter
A missing aristocrat who disappeared with her rapist boyfriend gave birth to their child in the back of their car, it is believed.
Constance Marten, 35, and her partner Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, went missing two weeks ago after reportedly concealing her pregnancy for five months.
Their car was found abandoned and on fire on the M61 near Bolton on 5 January.
Ms Marten was later seen on CCTV carrying the baby as the family made their way to Liverpool, Harwich, Colchester and then east London.
Sources close to the investigation, involving three separate police forces, toldThe Daily Telegraph that emergency service staff called to the car fire noticed a placenta in the back seat.
It follows revelations that Mr Gordon had raped one of his neighbours armed with a pair of garden shears during a hostage situation when he was a teenager.
Mark Gordon, who is on the run in the UK with Ms Marten and their newborn baby, carried out the attack in Florida in 1989, aged 14, and was later jailed for 20 years.
Map shows movements of missing aristocrat and rapist partner
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have travelled more than 200 miles across England and could be anywhere in the UK.
Below is a map, made by my colleague Thomas Kingsley, tracing their known movements:
Sex offender missing with aristocrat’s daughter ‘raped neighbour while armed with garden shears’
A sex offender missing with an aristocrat’s daughter raped his victim while armed with “garden shears”.
Court documents reportedly reveal that Mark Gordon, when aged just 14, armed himself with garden shears and a kitchen knife, then attacked his neighbour in a four-and-a-half-hour ordeal which saw him take her hostage and sexually assault her.
The papers, seen by the Daily Mail, say the victim’s “two small children were sleeping in their bedroom” at the time of the attack in April 1989.
Gordon, who is missing with his partner Constance Marten and their newborn baby, was later jailed in Florida for rape and battery. After serving a 20-year sentence he was deported back to the UK in 2010.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
Sex offender missing with baby ‘raped neighbour while armed with garden shears’
Mark Gordon served 20 years in a US prison for his crimes
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been missing now for two weeks with their newborn baby prompting an emotional plea from her aristocrat father.
Napier Marten, a film and music producer, urged his daughter Constance to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible.
Police are desperately trying to find the mother, her baby and Mark Gordon after their car burst into flames on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January.
Mark Gordon, the partner of Ms Marten, was jailed in the late 1980s in Florida, US, after raping and assaulting a woman when he was 14. After serving a 20-year sentence he was deported back to the UK in 2010, it emerged on Wednesday.
Despite several confirmed sightings in two cities hundreds of miles apart, the trio remain missing, with the police warning they could be anywhere in the UK.
An aristocrat’s daughter, her sex offender partner and their newborn baby are still missing, two weeks after they disappeared.
Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were travelling on the M61 when their car broke down near Bolton on 5 January.
A missing persons investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police, who established that the family left the vehicle and the motorway safely – walking to the Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.
The aristocratic Marten family has dominated headlines in recent weeks after 35-year-old Constance Marten, her newborn baby and partner, a convicted rapist, became the subject of a “high risk” missing person investigation.
Napier Marten urged his daughter Constance to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible.
Appealing to his daughter, Mr Marten said: “I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances. We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare”.
Runaway heiress Constance Marten and her partner, Mark Gordon, have been at the centre of a nationwide police hunt for the last two weeks. We don’t yet know why Marten and Gordon have chosen to go on the run – or how long they’ll manage to evade detection. But after decades of experience in tracking down wanted people, I can tell you some of the ways I believe they have managed to go “off-grid”.
As each day goes by, we are learning more and more about their lives. We know they are wanted not only because of concerns for the welfare of their newborn son, but because of Constance herself – who may not have been seen by medical professionals since his birth.
They abandoned their burning car on the hard shoulder of the M61 and fled – an aristocrat, a sex offender, and their baby, born just one or two days before. From the inferno near Bolton, thought to have destroyed all their belongings, they travelled first to Liverpool, then to Harwich in Essex, to Colchester and on to East Ham station in east London, over the course of two days.
That blurry CCTV footage from 7 January is the last confirmed sighting of 35-year-old Constance Marten, the heiress’s face wrapped in a red scarf, her baby swaddled inside her coat. Alongside her is 48-year-old convicted rapist Mark Gordon, his head covered and bowed away from the camera. Police, concerned for the health of the baby, have been searching for the couple, but they are thought to have with them a large amount of cash, allowing them to stay off the grid.
n aristocrat’s daughter, her sex offender partner and their newborn baby are still missing, two weeks after they disappeared.
Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were travelling on the M61 when their car broke down near Bolton on 5 January.
A missing persons investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police, who established that the family left the vehicle and the motorway safely – walking to the Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.
