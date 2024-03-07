Constance Marten trial – latest: Aristocrat accused of manslaughter says she ‘did nothing but show baby love’
Aristocrat and her partner Mark Gordon deny gross negligence manslaughter of their daughter Victoria
Aristocrat Constance Marten is giving evidence at the Old Bailey trial over the death of her newborn baby with partner Mark Gordon.
The 36-year-old testified on Thursday that she gave her daughter Victoria “the best that any mother would”, as she and Gordon deny charges of gross negligence manslaughter of the child between 4 January and 27 February last year.
Prosecutors allege that the couple’s “reckless and utterly selfish” behaviour led to the infant’s “entirely avoidable” death, after they spent weeks living “off-grid” in a tent on the South Downs.
The court heard Marten concealed her pregnancy and went on the run with Gordon after their four other children were taken into care. Victoria’s remains were found last March in a Lidl shopping bag in a disused shed.
Marten told jurors she was in “disbelief and shock” after she awoke to find the lifeless child tucked inside her jacket, before feeling “intense grief”.
The couple also deny charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing the body, along with concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty, and allowing the death of a child.
Judge says she saw Gordon pass Marten a note before her testimony
Ahead of a break in her evidence, Judge Mark Lucraft KC warned Marten not to speak to anyone and noted seeing Gordon pass her a note before she began her testimony.
He told her: “He must not do that. It’s you giving evidence, not him.”
Aristocrat says she traveled extensively after studying Arabic
Marten told jurors how she came from a wealthy family and was privately educated before studying Arabic at Leeds University.
She went on to travel extensively to Egypt, India, Nepal, Nigeria, Uganda and South America and worked for Al Jazeera, the Middle Eastern news station.
She met Gordon in 2014 in an shop selling incense and they had a marriage ceremony in Peru two years later, although it was not legally binding.
Marten says she made a ‘bet with the devil’ when she asked social services to help with first child
The 36-year-old told the court that asking social services to help her after she delivered her first child was the “worst decision”.
She had appealed to the authorities to help her find emergency housing because she and Gordon had been living in a tent.
“I feel like a made a bet with the devil asking social services for help and I think that was the worst decision,” she said.
A family court went on to eventually take all four of her children into care several years later, before she and Gordon went in the run with their fifth child Victoria.
She choked back tears when she was asked if she had ever harmed any of her children.
She said: “Absolutely not. Mark and I love our kids more than anything in the world so I’m pretty angry about the fact they had to go through this process. It’s not good enough.”
Challenged on the prosecution suggestion she and Gordon put their interests ahead of the children, she said: “No, there is literally nothing I would not do for my children.”
Marten told the court she tried to flee her family who were ‘following her with private investigators’
Constance Marten insisted she and Mark Gordon gave fake names at hospital when she delivered her first child because she wanted to escape her family.
“I was trying to flee my family. I had spoken about a childhood traumatic event against one of my family members and also the sale of my grandmother’s estate,” she told the court.
“Her will was gotten rid of and they used a letter of wishes to sell the estate which was against her will and I did an investigation into it and the fact that I thought it was wrong and that’s when I noticed I was being trailed by private investigators very heavily.
“I didn’t think it was fair for my child to live under those constraints.”
She added: “I wanted to bring up my child … in a happy home with [their] parents away from the constant surveillance of my family.”
She told the court it was “probably naïve”, but she thought the only way to do that was to go to hospital with a fake name.
Marten says baby died four days after their burnt-out car found at side of motorway
Greater Manchester Police launched a nationwide search after a placenta was found in the couple’s burnt-out car by the motorway near Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January.
Days after the defendants’ arrest on 27 February last year, Victoria’s badly decomposed body was found in a Lidl bag inside an allotment shed in Brighton, East Sussex.
Constance Marten told jurors on that Victoria died on 9 January.
While the cause of her death is “unascertained”, jurors have heard she could have died from the cold or co-sleeping. It is alleged the defendants went on the run because they wanted to keep their daughter, after four other children were taken into care.
Marten told police Victoria died when she fell asleep in the tent while holding her under her jacket.
The court has heard Marten had previously been warned by social workers of the risks of falling asleep with the baby on her and that a tent would be “wholly inappropriate for a baby to live in”.
Constance Marten says she has had ‘great difficulty’ with her wider family
Answering questions from her lawyer Francis FitzGibbon KC, Constance Marten explained she wanted a “conventional life” with her partner Mark Gordon, but added: “I have had great difficulty with my wider family. And certain things … it has not been a choice.”
She told the jury that ties with her family had begun breaking down two years before the couple met in 2014 – but afterwards she wanted nothing to do with them.
“We have had a long history with issues in that regard … I stopped speaking to one of my family members two years before I met Mr Gordon," she said.
“But I think when I met him I made a definite decision that was it for me – I didn’t want anything to do with them.”
Constance Marten reveals she met Mark Gordon in a shop in 2014
Constance Marten revealed she had met Mark Gordon in 2014 when they met in a shop selling incense – before they were married in a ceremony in Peru two years later.
“We were just friends at the start and then we went travelling together. We went to Peru,” she told the court.
“We got married over there but it’s not recognised over here. It’s a Peruvian sort of wedding ceremony – it’s not legally binding.”
Constance Marten denies exposing baby to cold
Constance Marten told jurors she did not expose her baby to cold or allow her to get too hot, so far as she was aware.
Defence barrister Francis FitzGibbon KC said: “So far as you are concerned, did you give her anything less than the proper care you thought she deserved?”
Marten replied: “I gave her the best that any mother would, yeah.”
Constance Marten says she did nothing to harm her baby
Constance Marten has denied harming her newborn daughter, saying: “I did nothing but show her love.”
Defence barrister Francis FitzGibbon KC asked her: “Did you do anything to harm baby Victoria?”
Marten replied: “Absolutely not.”
Mr FitzGibbon said: “Did you do anything cruel to baby Victoria?”
Marten said: “No. I did nothing but show her love.”
Constance Marten’s partner Mark Gordon will not enter witness box, jurors previously told
Jurors at London’s Old Bailey were told this morning that Constance Marten would give evidence today as the trial over the death of her daughter Victoria enters its third month. Her evidence comes after jurors were previously told her partner Mark Gordon would not be entering the witness box.
The prosecution allege that the couple’s “reckless and utterly selfish” behaviour led to the “entirely avoidable” death of the infant, named Victoria, after the pair spent weeks living “off-grid” in a tent in freezing conditions on the South Downs.
The Old Bailey heard that Marten, 36, had concealed her pregnancy and gone on the run with her partner Mark Gordon, 49, after their four other children were taken into care.
The couple, who deny gross negligence manslaughter, insist that Marten fell asleep with the baby zipped inside her jacket and awoke to find her dead. The infant’s remains were eventually found last March in a Lidl shopping bag in a disused shed, covered in rubbish.
