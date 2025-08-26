Epping migrant hotel resident told teenage girl he wanted her baby, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An asylum seeker hotel resident attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl and told her he wanted to have a baby with her after she offered him pizza because he looked hungry, a court heard.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu allegedly made inappropriate comments to the teenager and her friend “without any encouragement” shortly after accepting the food offering, his sexual assault trial was told.

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant, who allegedly said he was from Africa and had arrived in the UK on a boat, told the two youngsters “he wanted to have a baby with each of them” before attempting to kiss them.

Prosecutor Stuart Cowen said Kebatu had recently arrived in the UK and his “advances” were rejected by the 14-year-olds.

Mr Cowen told the court the case has “attracted quite a lot of publicity because of the defendant’s personal circumstances” – with the alleged incidents sparking protests and counter-protests outside the former Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex.

Similar protests have been held outside hotels across the country housing asylum seekers.

Somani Hotels Limited, which owns the Bell Hotel, will have its bid to appeal against a ruling that it cannot house asylum seekers at the site heard by the Court of Appeal on Thursday, according to court listings.

The defendant is alleged to have initially approached the two friends on July 7, before putting his hand on one of the girl’s thighs and attempting to kiss her again the following day.

The girl told police she “froze” during the alleged incident and told him “no, I’m 14”.

The alleged victim said the defendant responded “no, no, it doesn’t matter, you could come back to the Bell Hotel with me”.

Speaking about what happened when she offered Kebatu pizza, the girl told police: “He’s hovering, he’s come over, he looked hungry so we was like ‘do you want a slice?’

“He sat down eating a slice. Out of nowhere he said ‘I want one baby from you and one baby from your friend’.

“I put my boy mate between us.”

Another member of the public, who the court heard offered the defendant assistance with his CV, alleges Kebatu tried to kiss her, put his hand on her leg and tell her she was pretty on July 8.

The defendant, of the Bell Hotel, spoke through an interpreter to give his date of birth as in December 1986, making him 38 years old.

The court list suggests Kebatu’s chosen language is Tigrinya which is commonly spoken in the African country Eritrea.

Opening the case against the defendant, Mr Cowen said of the alleged incident with the teenagers: “It’s the Crown’s case he said he wanted to have a baby with each of them and attempted to kiss them.

“He invited them back to the Bell Hotel where he was a resident, having recently arrived in the UK.

“These advances were rejected and it was made clear to him (the girl) and her friends were 14 years of age.”

Addressing the alleged sexual assault on the female member of the public, Mr Cowen said: “She came and sat next to the defendant when the group got up, and she engaged in conversation and offered to help him with his CV.

“She then alleged he sexually assaulted her by putting his hand on her leg and tried to kiss her.”

Kebatu denies two counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, and one count of harassment without violence.

Another man who was living at the former Bell Hotel, Syrian national Mohammed Sharwarq, has separately been charged with seven offences.

Several other men have been charged over alleged disorder outside the hotel.

Kebatu’s trial, which is expected to last two days, continues.