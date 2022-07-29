Ex-police officer Wayne Couzens loses challenge to whole-life sentence

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wayne Couzens is still set to die in prison after he lost his bid to reduce his sentence at the Court of Appeal.

In May, senior judges heard challenges or appeals to the prison sentences of five convicted killers, including the whole-life terms of former police officer Couzens and double murderer Ian Stewart.

Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, who killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, also had their sentences reviewed, along with triple murderer Jordan Monaghan.

On Friday, the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and four other judges refused to lower Couzens’ sentence.

Sarah Everard (Family/PA) (PA Media)

Last year, the former officer was handed a whole life term for the rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, the first time the sentence had been imposed for a single murder of an adult not committed in the course of a terror attack.

Appealing against the whole-life term, Couzens’s lawyers argued he deserved “decades in jail” but said a whole-life term was excessive.

However, in a summary read out in court, Lord Burnett said that the sentencing judge was entitled to impose a whole life order due to the facts of Couzens’ case.

Reviewing the sentences of Arthur’s killers, the Court of Appeal was previously told the child suffered an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of Tustin, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes (Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow/PA) (PA Media)

Tustin and Arthur’s father, Hughes, who was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter, appealed against the length of their sentences which were also challenged as being unduly lenient.

The judges refused to change Tustin’s sentence, finding she should not be given a whole life order and that her current sentence was not unduly lenient.

However, Hughes’ sentence was found to be unduly lenient and was increased to 24 years.

Double killer Stewart, who murdered his first wife six years before he went on to murder his fiancee, successfully appealed against his whole-life order.

Stewart killed 51-year-old children’s author Helen Bailey in 2016 and was found guilty of her murder in 2017.

After this conviction, police investigated the 2010 death of Stewart’s wife, Diane Stewart, 47, and in February he was found guilty of her murder.

Undated handout composite photo of (left to right) Emma Tustin, Thomas Hughes, Ian Stewart, Wayne Couzens and Jordan Monaghan (PA) (PA Media)

Amjad Malik QC, for Stewart, argued that the whole-life order he was given for the murder of his first wife was not justified in the circumstances of the case.

In a ruling on Friday, Lord Burnett and the four other judges said Stewart was “not one of the rare cases” where a whole life order should be imposed, reducing his sentence to life with a 35-year minimum term.

Judges also reviewed the sentence of Jordan Monaghan, who was handed a minimum term of 40 years at Preston Crown Court after he murdered two of his children and his new partner.

The Court of Appeal previously heard that between January 2013 and October 2016 he murdered three-week-old Ruby and 21-month-old Logan before murdering Evie Adams.

In Friday’s ruling, the judges found that while a whole life order should not be imposed, the sentence should be increased to life with a minimum term of 48 years.