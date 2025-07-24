Man denies murdering woman whose body was found in woods

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has appeared in court to deny murdering a missing woman whose body was found in woodland after a major search operation.

Reanne Coulson, 34, was last seen in Coventry in May and concerns were raised by her family after she failed to make contact with them on her birthday on June 17.

Her body was found in Binley Woods, Warwickshire, on June 27 after a search involving West Midlands Police and specialist teams from across the country including police dogs.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday, Mohammed Durnion, 42, pleaded not guilty to one count of murdering Ms Coulson on May 21.

Adam Moore, 38, appeared in the dock beside him and denied one count of assisting an offender by helping in the disposition of Ms Coulson’s body on May 22.

Both defendants are expected to face a trial at Warwick Crown Court in March.

Judge Kristina Montgomery KC remanded both into custody to appear for a further case management hearing on October 3.